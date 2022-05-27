Dr. Ben Carson speaks at Ben Lippen School commencement ceremony

Dr. Ben Carson Dr. Ben Carson speaks at Ben Lippen commencement. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ben Lippen’s class of 2022 graduates were joined by a special guest speaker. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson spoke to graduates during Friday’s commencement ceremony.

Carson is best known for his work as Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, a position he got when he was just 33-years-old, becoming the youngest major division director in the hospital’s history.

90 graduates received their diplomas Friday.