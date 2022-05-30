GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Chapin Memorial Day event honors soldiers lost in combat

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO) — More than a million Americans have given their lives in service to our country according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

American Legion Post 193 in Chapin has made sure their sacrifices have not been forgotten.

“This is a very special day to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice that has made it possible for us to be here today,” said Chapin mayor Al Koon. “We all know that freedoms are not free. Freedoms have been costly.”

“As a county, we need to be grateful. We need to pause on a day like Memorial Day and thank them,” said Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina adjutant general. “We need to also recognize that those Gold Star families, Memorial Day is each and every day. That loss of a loved one is with them throughout their days.”

One of those Gold Star mothers was guest speaker Dianne Rawl from Lexington County.

“Of the million plus men and women who have died in American military service over the years, the vast majority are just plain, simple, everyday heroes,” said Rawl, who is a Lexington County and USC graduate.

Ten years ago, her youngest son Ryan was killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber.

In addition to honoring fallen soldiers, Diane promotes efforts to find those soldiers who are still missing.

“Far too many of our heroes still cannot be found in a resting place of honor,” Rawl said. “As of December 31st of last year, more than 81 thousand Americans remain missing in action from World War 2 through all the wars and conflicts that have followed.”

She closed by addressing her fellow Gold Star families.

“However, with our child’s death comes a responsibility. We are now our children’s voice,” Rawl said. “We must continue on with our children’s goals and purpose in life. They were willing to serve. Likewise, we must be willing to serve others as well.

The event concluded with a wreath laying by veterans from the different wars represented as well as rifle volleys and the playing of taps.