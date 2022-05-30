SCHP: Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A man was killed after walking into the road and being struck by a car last night in Sumter County. Investigators say the victim was hit near the intersection of Deacon Lane and West Patricia Drive by a 2013 Cadillac XTS around 9:20 p.m.

According to troopers, the Cadillac was traveling south when it struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.