10 people shot, injured during Memorial Day party

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — At least ten people…including responding officers…were injured during a mass shooting in downtown Charleston Monday night.

No one was killed, four victims are still listed in critical condition.

According to authorities it all happened during a Memorial Day party that lasted until just about midnight.

Police say more than a hundred people were in the street having a good time when gun shots rang out striking at least 10 people. A mass shooting all captured on home security cameras.

ABC’s Anne Emerson has the details.