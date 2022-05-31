Cayce PD releases video footage from alleged incident involving Brookland-Cayce assistant principal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Police Department has released video footage of an incident they say involves an assistant principal at Brookland-Cayce High School. Police say a fight between two students took place at the school last Wednesday.

In a new statement, the department says they reviewed this video footage which they say shows Leon Brunson lunging toward a student and slamming him to the ground. Police say this was after the students were separated.

Brunson turned himself in last week and faces third degree assault and unlawful conduct towards a child charges.

The Cayce Police Department released the following statement with regard to the incident:

“The Cayce Police Department has a zero tolerance policy for violence in our schools. The charge of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child stems from Brunson not protecting the mental, physical health or safety of a student.

Body slamming a child is not the “action that is reasonable to stop a fight,” as the School Administration has stated they determined in their investigation. Nor did it occur during the fight.”

Officials say Brunson was given the opportunity to provide a voluntary statement, which he declined.