LCSD announces 11 arrests through investigation targeting potential child sex predators

ALEXANDER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Christopher Michael Alexander Image: Lexington County Detention Center

BEANE, BRYAN KEITH Bryan Keith Beane Image: Lexington County Detention Center

DAVIS, JASON BRANDON Jason Brandon Davis Image: Lexington County Detention Center

FUSSELL, RODNEY CARLTON Rodney Carlton Fussell Image: Lexington County Detention Center

GOINS, TERRY DAWYNE Terry Dwayne Goins Jr. Image: Lexington County Detention Center



JEFFCOAT, NICHOLAS BANKS Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat Image: Lexington County Detention Center

NICHOLS, ROBERT MITCHUM Robert Mitchum Nichols Image: Lexington County Detention Center

PLATT, KARL JORDAN Karl Jordan Platt Image: Lexington County Detention Center

SAWYER, GEORGE STANLEY George Stanley Sawyer Jr. Image: Lexington County Detention Center

TRAMMELL, HUNTER ALLEN Hunter Allen Trammell Image: Lexington County Detention Center



VOLCKE, TERRY WILLIAM Terry William Volcke Image: Lexington County Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 11 were arrested recently as part of an undercover operation targeting potential child sex predators.

“We, along with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, served as the host agencies for this operation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through social media apps. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them.”

Sheriff Koon says no children were utilized or placed in danger during this investigation.

“There is no doubt about the intent of these suspects when the messages and images they sent are reviewed,” Koon said. “That’s why it’s important for parents to know who their children are communicating with online because sexual predators are looking for opportunities to exploit them.”

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on this operation. Sheriff Koon says he is thankful for the collaboration across so many departments.

This operation is the result of strong relationships among law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels.” Koon said. “I’d like to thank Attorney General Alan Wilson for making members of his office available for this operation as part of his continued commitment to local law enforcement.”

Authorities say the following individuals were arrested in connection with this investigation.

Christopher Michael Alexander, 30-years-old Gilbert, SC First-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor Attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 Criminal solicitation of a minor Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Bryan Keith Beane, 61-years-old Kings Mountain, NC Third-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor Three counts Attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct Attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 Criminal solicitation of a minor Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Jason Brandon Davis, 41-years-old Lexington, SC Criminal conspiracy Two counts Promoting the prostitution of a minor Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor Two counts

Rodney Carlton Fussell, 25-years-old Leesville, SC Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor Promoting the prostitution of a minor

Terry Dwayne Goins Jr., 23-years-old Gilbert, SC Attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Criminal solicitation of a minor

Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat, 33-years-old Columbia, SC Criminal solicitation of a minor

Robert Mitchum Nichols, 67-years-old Florence, SC Criminal solicitation of a minor Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Karl Jordan Platt, 28-years-old Columbia, SC Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor Criminal solicitation of a minor

George Stanley Sawyer Jr., 42-years-old Lexington, SC First-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor Criminal solicitation of a minor Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor Attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18

Hunter Allen Trammell, 20-years-old Newberry, SC Second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Criminal solicitation of a minor

Terry William Volcke, 29-years-old Elgin, SC Criminal solicitation of a minor Three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18

