LCSD announces 11 arrests through investigation targeting potential child sex predators
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 11 were arrested recently as part of an undercover operation targeting potential child sex predators.
“We, along with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, served as the host agencies for this operation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through social media apps. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them.”
Sheriff Koon says no children were utilized or placed in danger during this investigation.
“There is no doubt about the intent of these suspects when the messages and images they sent are reviewed,” Koon said. “That’s why it’s important for parents to know who their children are communicating with online because sexual predators are looking for opportunities to exploit them.”
Several law enforcement agencies worked together on this operation. Sheriff Koon says he is thankful for the collaboration across so many departments.
This operation is the result of strong relationships among law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels.” Koon said. “I’d like to thank Attorney General Alan Wilson for making members of his office available for this operation as part of his continued commitment to local law enforcement.”
Authorities say the following individuals were arrested in connection with this investigation.
- Christopher Michael Alexander, 30-years-old
- Gilbert, SC
- First-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor
- Attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Bryan Keith Beane, 61-years-old
- Kings Mountain, NC
- Third-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor
- Three counts
- Attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct
- Attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Third-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor
- Jason Brandon Davis, 41-years-old
- Lexington, SC
- Criminal conspiracy
- Two counts
- Promoting the prostitution of a minor
- Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Two counts
- Criminal conspiracy
- Rodney Carlton Fussell, 25-years-old
- Leesville, SC
- Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Promoting the prostitution of a minor
- Terry Dwayne Goins Jr., 23-years-old
- Gilbert, SC
- Attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat, 33-years-old
- Columbia, SC
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- Robert Mitchum Nichols, 67-years-old
- Florence, SC
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Karl Jordan Platt, 28-years-old
- Columbia, SC
- Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- George Stanley Sawyer Jr., 42-years-old
- Lexington, SC
- First-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- Second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18
- Hunter Allen Trammell, 20-years-old
- Newberry, SC
- Second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- Terry William Volcke, 29-years-old
- Elgin, SC
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- Three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18
