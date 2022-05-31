Local Living: Outfest Columbia celebrating Pride Month in June, Palmetto Opera performing at the Koger Center and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can celebrate Pride Month in downtown Columbia next month. Outfest Columbia focuses on the LGBTQ community in the Soda City, showcasing local talent, vendors and businesses during National Pride Month. It will take place in the Vista on the first Saturday in June, from 12-10 p.m. There will be a live performance featuring Willow Pill, local vendors and more. Admission is free!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 9th annual Reggeatronic Lake Murray Music Festival is back this summer. You can visit Spence Island on June 4 from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival that will feature music from various genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We’re super excited to see events pop back up after a rough few years due to COVID. The number of patrons at other events have been tremendous. We are optimistic we will have a record year this year” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer.

Organizers say a portion of proceeds from the festival benefit the Jamil Temple Shriners Contributions to the Children’s Hospital of South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can catch the opera at the Koger Center. The Palmetto Opera will bring a full-scale concert with orchestra to perform “Great Moments in Italian Opera”. The concert will feature local and international soloists, along with an after-performance party. It takes place Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m. You can visit kogercenterforthearts.com for tickets.