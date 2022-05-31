ON THE ROAD: Sumter’s unique gardens and festival entice visitors

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) — Known as the Gamecock City, Sumter is home to around 40,000 residents.

This past weekend, residents went out to the town’s 80th Iris Festival which was back after two years of cancellations.

“It is an amazing place to live and retire. The people are beautiful. The area is gorgeous,” said resident Crystal Turner. “The people take care of each other here. That’s what I really appreciate about Sumter.”

Retiring in Sumter eight years ago, Turner has found Sumter a great place to live and start a new business. She makes products under the name Rossie Lorraine Soaps and Such.

“The way I created all the ingredients in my product is by thinking if you can eat it, you can put it in your skin and your hair,” Turner explained. “All of the ingredients are all natural. I have gotten a lot of great feedback and support here in Sumter for what I do.”

Normally selling products at the American Legion or Sumter Farmers Market, Turner was at Swan Lake Iris Gardens this weekend.

“We are the only garden in the United States that has all eight species of swan. You can come here any time. We are open 365 days a year,” said Shelley Kile, City of Sumter tourism director.

She says the best time to come to the gardens is Memorial Day weekend.

“This time of year we are famous for our Japanese iris. We have more than 100 variations of irises around the gardens,” Kile said. “We are most notable for our Japanese iris. They are in full bloom in spring and this is why we have the festival this weekend.”

The 80th annual Iris Festival features vendors, a parade, car show, free boat rides, entertainment for kids and more. Kile says you will also meet a lot of friendly residents.

“Sumter is a very laid back community. It’s very diverse in its population,” the tourism director said. “You can come here and find people from all walks of life and from all over the world. You just never know who you’re going to bump into or live by. That’s what makes it cool for me. I enjoy meeting a lot of different people, getting to know them and them getting to know me.”

In addition to great people, Sumter also has a great downtown. It features an opera house which this year celebrates its 125th anniversary.