Instagram to begin displaying AMBER Alerts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning this week, officials say Instagram will display AMBER Alerts on its platform. Included with these alerts will be a photo and description of the missing person as well as a link to contact law enforcement.

Meta’s partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children comes about seven years since Facebook began displaying AMBER Alerts on its platform.

“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program,” said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

Officials say Meta will use a variety of signals such as the city listed in your profile, your IP address and location services if they are turned on in order to determine who it displays the alerts to.