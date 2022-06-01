Pools and splash pads open in the City of Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The heat is on, and the City of Columbia has several options to help you cool off.
If you want to take a dive in the pool, there are two now open in Columbia.
- Maxcy Gregg Pool
- 1655 Park Circle
- Hours
- Monday-Thursday 1-6 p.m.
- Closed Friday for maintenance
- Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday 2-6 p.m.
- Greenview Pool
- 6700 David Street
- Hours
- Closed Monday for maintenance
- Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday 2-6 p.m.
The cost to visit the pools is $3 for ages 12 and under and $4 for anyone 13 and over. Season passes are available for $80 for kids 12 and under $120 for others.
If you want to cool off for free, the city says there are several splash pads throughout the city.
- Lorick Park
- 1600 Lorickk Park
- Hours
- Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- Closed Sundays
- Pinehurst Park
- 2300 Pinehurst Road
- Hours
- Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- Closed Sundays
- Edisto Discovery Park
- 1914 Wiley Street
- Hours
- Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- Closed Saturdays and Sundays
- Emily Douglas Park
- 2500 Wheat Street
- Hours
- Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- Closed Saturdays and Sundays
- Heathwood Park
- 800 Abelia Road
- Hours
- Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- Closed Saturdays and Sundays
- Melrose Park
- 1500 Fairview Road
- Hours
- Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- Closed Saturdays and Sundays
- Sims Park
- 3500 Duncan Street
- Hours
- Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- Closed Saturdays and Sundays
- St. Anna’s Park
- 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Hours
- Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- Closed Saturdays and Sundays
- Drew Park
- 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Hours
- Monday-Saturday 12-8 p.m.
- Closed Sundays