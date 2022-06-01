Pools and splash pads open in the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The heat is on, and the City of Columbia has several options to help you cool off.

If you want to take a dive in the pool, there are two now open in Columbia.

Maxcy Gregg Pool 1655 Park Circle Hours Monday-Thursday 1-6 p.m. Closed Friday for maintenance Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 2-6 p.m.

Greenview Pool 6700 David Street Hours Closed Monday for maintenance Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 2-6 p.m.



The cost to visit the pools is $3 for ages 12 and under and $4 for anyone 13 and over. Season passes are available for $80 for kids 12 and under $120 for others.

If you want to cool off for free, the city says there are several splash pads throughout the city.