35 jobs coming to Lexington County through Sorinex Exercise Equipment expansion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. is investing $7 million to expand its operations in Lexington County, creating 35 new jobs. Sorinex Exercise Equipment creates custom exercise gear and apparel, utilizing raw materials and laser technology to create a high quality workout experience.

“Lexington County has been home to Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. and many of our employees for years. We look forward to continuing our expansion, growth and investments in the county that we work and live in. We’re proud to have the opportunity to build the most innovative weight equipment in the world right here in Lexington, S.C.” said Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. Controller Kenny Workman.

Officials say the new facility will be located at 120 Glassmaster Road in Lexington, and it will help the company meet growing demand.

“It is great to see family-owned businesses like Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. expand in South Carolina. We congratulate them on their continued growth, and we look forward to the positive impact they’ll continue to make in Lexington County and beyond,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Officials expect the expansion will be completed within a year.

Those interested in working for Sorinex Exercise Equipment should visit the company’s career page.