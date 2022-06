DHSS launching audit into FDA response leading to baby formula shortage

ABC NEWS– The Department of Health and Human Services’ Oversight Agency is launching an audit into how the Food and Drug Administration responded leading up to the massive February recall of formula from Abbott Nutrition and closure of their plant, slashing the U.S. formula supply. The inquiry comes as the White House is trying to defend how it has responded to the critical shortage.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest.