MMM: Annual fishing outing for veterans at Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In it’s 14th year, one non-profit is helping troops and veterans with their everyday life by just simply casting a line. 56 Wounded Warriors went fishing in the Troop Fishing Foundation’s annual outing at the Lake Murray Sailing Club that started around 4 a.m.

The event went on all day and was focused on camaraderie with everyone, something that cannot be faked or taught.