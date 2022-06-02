RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Candidates from both parties speak about goals for Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Early voting is now open.

Since Tuesday, South Carolinians have been able to cast their ballots in state primary elections.

One of those is the Democratic primary where the top two candidates Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod hope to challenge current Governor Henry McMaster in November.

“We must have a strong economy. We must have a strong education system. We must take care of our very precious environment,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Democrats who hope to challenge McMaster’s re-election bid do not think he is the right person to lead the Palmetto State.

“We want to take South Carolina out of the past and bring it into the future. We cannot do that with old leadership,” said gubernatorial Joe Cunningham.

“People are looking for a fighter. They’re looking for change,” said Sen. Mia McLeod, who is running for governor. “Most importantly, they’re looking for someone they know can lead on the tough issues we’re facing. We definitely don’t have it in Henry McMaster. We don’t believe we have it in Joe Cunningham.”

Joe Cunningham says he approves of early voting but says the state could do more to make elections better.

“I think we’re one of a few states that still has straight-ticket voting. We need to get rid of that. That creates more partisanship,” Cunningham said. “I think this is a step in the right direction. I’m glad we have two weeks of early voting with no excuses. It’s a great step forward but we have a ways to go though.”

He adds that South Carolina also has a ways to go when it comes to education.

“We want to pay our teachers more. Our teachers are near dead last in teacher pay,” Cunningham said. “That’s why they’re leaving in droves. 1 in 7 teachers left this past year.”

Teacher pay is something Governor McMaster also hopes to improve but says he has been working on it since taking office.

“Since I got here, we started off at $30,000 for a brand new teacher. We’ve gotten it up to $36,000. That’s not enough. I’m asking for $40,000,” the governor said. “If we can do that, the others will go up as well. That’s just for starters. We need to have the best teachers in South Carolina that we can get. We got a lot of people that are willing but we’re not paying them enough in my opinion.”

McLeod says that not only teachers, but all South Carolinians need more money. She emphasizes a message of equity for the state’s residents.

“I just don’t think you should have to know somebody to be somebody that matters in this state,” McLeod said. “South Carolina can and should be a place where all of us can thrive. I’m working hard to make that a reality.”

The state senator says she has been working on issues such as gun law reform, Medicaid expansion and more, but believes she would have more power to make these changes happen as governor.

“In many ways, when I’m in the South Carolina Senate, it feels like 1922, not 2022,” McLeod said. “I want us to usher our state into the 21st century when it comes to the issues that all of us care about, working people.”