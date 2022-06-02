RCSD announces third arrest made in connection with fatal shooting on Saddletrail Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a third person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one teenager dead and injured another.

Deputies say 20-year-old Dashan King was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This is the third arrest made in connection with this shooting, according to deputies. Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have both been charged with murder in connection with this incident. They were both taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, but officials say the 17-year-old will be charged as an adult.

According to deputies, they were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 for reports of a shooting. Police say once on scene, officers found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old with gunshot wounds, both were rushed to the hospital where the 17-year-old died from his injuries.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim was Bertrand T. Ganaway III of Columbia.