Columbia PD announces road closures for ‘Outfest’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Drivers in Columbia may have to find alternate routes Saturday. Columbia will be closing some roads because of ‘Outfest’.

Starting at 8 am, the 1200 block of park street — between Gervais street and Lady street will be closed until 11 p.m.

‘Outfest Columbia’ runs from noon to 10 pm.

the old woodlands neighborhood will also be closed at 6 a.m. for the ‘Sweat it Out 5K Run’. That 5k is at 7 a.m.

Those roads for the 5k run will reopen again at 9 a.m Saturday.