Columbia police recognize ‘Gun Violence Awareness’ day

Image: Columbia Police Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is urging people to put their firearms down as they kick off the start to ‘Gun Violence Awareness’ day.

To participate, CPD is asking people to wear orange this weekend. Why Orange? Organizers say this is the same color hunters wear when they’re out in wooded areas in search of game, as a way to protect themselves from others with guns, and is a silent way for them to say ‘don’t shoot’.

The weekend long effort to increase gun violence awareness, comes off the heels of several high profile national mass shootings.. In just the past few weeks some of those deadly shootings have hit Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa Oklahoma.

According to CPD, there have been four deadly shootings in the Capital city this year, while 50 others have been victims of gun violence in 2022.

‘Gun Violence Awareness’ day is celebrated nationally and spans over the course of 3 days, starting today, Friday June 3rd to Sunday June 5th. If you would like to find out if there are events you can participate in near you, or to find out more about the initiative to curb gun violence you can click on the link provided here for WearOrange.org