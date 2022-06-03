Consumer News: Gas prices continue going up across the nation, airlines scrambling to recover from Memorial Day cancellations as summer travel begins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices continue to climb across the nation and here in the Midlands. According to GasBuddy, folks in the Columbia area are paying an average of $4.31 a gallon. That’s up 13 cents from just a week ago. The cheapest gas listed by the website is at Sam’s Club on Harbison for $3.97 a gallon.

CNN– After thousands of flight cancelations over Memorial Day weekend, airlines scrambled to fix things as the summer travel season kicks off. Pete Muntean went inside one of the major airlines, at Reagan National Airport, to see how they are coping.