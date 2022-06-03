Curtis to host Stop the Gun Violence event at State House this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson will host Building Better Communities’ “Stop the Gun Violence” event this Saturday.

It starts at 1 p.m. at the State House at 1100 Gervais Street.

Curtis spoke with Perry Bradley, the CEO of Building Better Communities, about how this family friendly event can help bring law enforcement and the community together to fight against the recent gun violence the Midlands is seeing.

You have a chance to win a $300 shopping spree but you must go online to pre-register for prize drawings.

For more information, visit their website or call (803) 908-7775.