Lexington PD: Collision at intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road causes closure

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says crews with Dominion Energy are working to repair power lines after a collision at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road. Officials say the intersection will remain closed while repairs are being made.

Outbound traffic is being detoured from Sunset Blvd. to Mineral Springs Road. Those wishing to connect with Sunset Blvd. can do so by taking Cromer Road from Mineral Springs Road.@domenergysc is giving an estimate of 2-3 more hours of work until the roadway can be reopened. pic.twitter.com/EhiqeQlUyd — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 3, 2022

Police say inbound traffic should take Corley Mill Road to North Lake Drive.

Officials estimate repairs will be finished and the intersection will open in roughly 2-3 hours.