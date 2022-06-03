Lexington PD: Collision at intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road causes closure
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says crews with Dominion Energy are working to repair power lines after a collision at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road. Officials say the intersection will remain closed while repairs are being made.
Police say inbound traffic should take Corley Mill Road to North Lake Drive.
Officials estimate repairs will be finished and the intersection will open in roughly 2-3 hours.