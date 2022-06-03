Local Living: Celebrate Pride Month in Columbia, Reggaetronic Music Festival in Lake Murray this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– June is Pride Month. There will be parades, festivals and concerts to celebrate the LGBTQ community, including Outfest in downtown Columbia this weekend. There will be a live performance featuring Willow Pill, local vendors and more. Admission is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 9th annual Reggeatronic Lake Murray Music Festival is back this summer. You can visit Spence Island on June 4 from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival that will feature music from various genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We’re super excited to see events pop back up after a rough few years due to COVID. The number of patrons at other events have been tremendous. We are optimistic we will have a record year this year” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer.

Organizers say a portion of proceeds from the festival benefit the Jamil Temple Shriners Contributions to the Children’s Hospital of South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is launching a new initiative featuring the delicious food the city has to offer. Food Truck Fridays kick off on June 10, running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our city in the summertime. I’m looking forward to our citizens enjoying and exploring our downtown districts and connecting with each other over good food,” said At-Large Councilwoman Aditi Bussells.

Officials announced the following locations for the event in June: