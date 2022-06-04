Former gang members aim to end violence in the community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County law enforcement agencies met with a group of former South Carolina gang members, who are now street ambassadors, to have an important discussion about violence in the community.

Community leaders say the discussions are critical because the street ambassadors past with gangs can help them serve as agents of peace and change. The two groups discussed ways to resolve conflict to protect the community and save lives. Both sides also expressed what they would like to see from these conversations such as, activities and camps for the youth to keep them off the streets and possibly a having a 7-day cease fire for the city.

County leaders say these critical discussions will continue between law enforcement and the street ambassadors.