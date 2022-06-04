Generous moms donate extra breast milk to help those affected by the baby formula shortage

CNN– President Joe Biden admits he didn’t understand that shutting down an Abbott plant would have a major impact on baby formula. As the U.S. turns to other countries for help in dealing with the formula shortages, milk banks across the country are stepping up to ease some of the burdens for many struggling families, all thanks to the generosity of mothers donating their extra breast milk for those who need it the most.

Isabel Rosales has a closer look.