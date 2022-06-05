North Greenville begins NCAA Division II baseball championship with 3-1 win over West Chester

Cary, NC – The North Greenville Crusaders were victorious in their first ever game in the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, defeating the Golden Rams of West Chester University with a final score of 3-1 at Coleman Field. NGU narrowly led in hits 6-5 and scored a run in the 2nd, 5th, and 6th innings while allowing just one run in the 6th inning.

Reece Fields was the winning pitcher while John Michael Faile made a memorable return to the lineup with a home run in his first at bat since the Conference Carolinas Tournament.

Reece Fields took the mound for his 19th start of the season. In the top of the 1st he would run into some trouble after retiring the first two batters, allowing a walk and hitting a batter. However, he would get out of trouble with a strikeout to keep the Golden Tigers off the board. Ethan Stringer and Pat Monteith would both hit deep fly balls to center field, but NGU would go three up, three down in the bottom of the 1st. Fields would settle in for the top of the 2nd with a 1-2-3 inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd, John Michael Faile would make his return from injury and would get the Crusaders on the board with a home run to right center in his first at-bat since the Conference Carolinas Tournament.

West Chester posted a hit up the middle with one out in the top of the 3rd. A sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second, but a fly out would end the threat. Gehrig Octavio reached base with a walk but the bottom of the 3rd was otherwise an uneventful one.

West Chester started things off on a strong note in the top of 4th, hitting a double down the left field line. However, Reece Fields would then record three straight outs including two strikeouts and a pickoff. Pat Monteith got things started in the bottom of the 4th with a leadoff walk. Josh Senter reached base by way of a fielder’s choice and also stole 2nd. That was followed with a walk by John Michael Faile . Jordan Holladay would get the bat on the ball but was robbed by a base hit with a diving catch in right field.

An error in the top of the 5th would allow a runner to reach base but Fields would shut the remainder of the lineup down to keep the Golden Rams off the board. After a leadoff single by Jax Cash to lead off the bottom of the inning, he would steal second and also reach third on a passed ball. Cory Bivins would bring Cash in with an RBI single to left field to give North Greenville a 2-0 lead.

A leadoff single in the top of the 6th would turn into a run as a fielding error would allow the run to score. John Michael Faile would put his knee to the test on the base paths in the bottom of the 6th as he would get on base with a leadoff single. A one out single by Jax Cash would get John Michael Faile to third. Then with two outs, Gehrig Octavio drove the run in with an RBI single up the middle, increased the NGU lead back to two.

Fields would continue to pitch strong in the 7th, allowing a leadoff single but retiring three in a row afterwards. Marek Chlup reached base in the bottom of the inning by being hit by a pitch, but was caught stealing at second base. Josh Senter would draw a two out walk but a fly out would end the inning. Brent Herlong entered the game in relief of Reece Fields to pitch the top of the 8th, pitching a three up, three down inning with two strikeouts.

The Golden Rams would pitch a 1-2-3 inning of their own in the bottom of the 8th, striking out the side. Herlong returned to the mound to try to close things out in the top of the 9th. He would strike out the first two batters and record a groundout to the end game with the Crusaders on top. Reece Fields was the winning pitcher while Brent Herlong recorded the save.

North Greenville will return to action Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. in the winner’s bracket of the World Series.