NCSO: Three individuals arrested, accused of stealing diesel from fuel pumps

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Newberry County deputies have arrested three people accused of stealing diesel from pumps, using a remote controlled device. Russell Fountain, Jasper Epps and Charisma Peterson all face charges.

After 1 a.m. on Saturday, deputies say they saw fuel tanks in the beds of the suspects’ trucks at Wilson’s Store on US Highway 176 and at the Pomaria Food Mart. Investigators say the three suspects used a remote control device that had been adapted to activate the fuel pumps.

It is not known how much fuel was taken, but the estimate is several thousands of dollars, says the sheriff.