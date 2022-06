CPD: Anonymous tip leads to seizure of roughly 10 pounds of marijuana, 12 guns

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An anonymous tip led Columbia Police to seize a dozen weapons and pounds of marijuana from an apartment complex. We’re told officers found 12 guns and roughly 10 pounds of marijuana from an apartment on Bentley Court.

An anonymous tip led #ColumbiaPDSC officers to Bentley Ct apts. yesterday & helped them seize⬇️12 guns & approx. 10 lbs. of marijuana. Investigators are following leads on suspects as the investigation continues. Have info? Contact Crimestoppers: 1-888-CRIME-SC pic.twitter.com/QZglcU9Rkt — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 6, 2022

Investigators are still following leads on any suspects that could be involved.