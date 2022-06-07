DHEC: 8,913 new cases of COVID-19, four additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest weekly coronavirus data as of June 4.

Last week, DHEC says there were 8,913 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus related deaths reported in the state.

According to the health agency, 63.5% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 55.0% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.