North Greenville sets DII World Series record with 18-3 over Angelo State

Cary, NC – The North Greenville Crusaders put together a historical performance with a 18-3 routing of the Angelo State Rams on a long night at Coleman Field.

NGU went on to completely dominate the night with a final score of 18-3 and also outperformed in the hit column 18-2. The eighteen runs scored sets a tournament record since moving to Cary, North Carolina in 2009 and the run differential also sets a new record since the tournament moved to Cary in 2009.

It didn’t take long for the Crusaders to get on the scoreboard as Ethan Stringer would connect for a one out solo shot to left center in the top of the 1st. Noah Takac took the mound to start the bottom of the 1st, starting off the game with two strikeouts and a scoreless inning.

Pat Monteith led the 2nd off with a leadoff double to left center. With Monteith at third after a single by Josh Senter , Zach Zarra would bring in the run with a sacrifice fly to right field. Then Cambell Conard would drive in Zarra as well as himself with a home run to right field to make the score 4-0 in favor of NGU. Cory Bivins would immediately get on base with a single up the line, forcing a mound visit by Angelo State. The order would go back to the top as Gehrig Octavio would show some power with a deep fly ball to center field for an RBI double. The bottom of the 2nd would be uneventful as Takac would pitcher a three up, three down inning.

After a 1-2-3 inning on both the top and bottom of the 3rd, NGU would begin to truly pull away in the top of the 4th as five runs would score starting with a sacrifice fly by Gehrig Octavio . John Michael Faile would also come through with a bases loaded two-RBI single. Josh Senter would cap off the inning with a two-run single as well. Takac ran into a little bit of trouble in the bottom of the inning but would get out of it by leaving the bases loaded.

After a scoreless 5th inning, the Crusaders would run into some trouble in the bottom of the 6th. Dawson Taylor would take over on the mound for starter Noah Takac but would allow a hit and a walk while hitting two batters, leading to three runs in the inning. However, it wouldn’t take long for NGU to get the runs back as six runs would score including an RBI single by Gehrig Octavio , an RBI groundout by John Michael Faile , an RBI single by Marek Chlup , and last but not least a two-run homer by Pat Monteith .

North Greenville would threaten in the top of the 8th as Andrew Kaminsky would hit a deep fly ball to the warning track but would end up just short for the third out. Nate Roof entered the game in the bottom of the 8th to pitch a 1-2-3 inning. North Greenville would begin the top of the 9th by drawing three straight walks. Jax Cash would add an insurance run with a pinch hit RBI single. Cory Bivins would hit into a double play but one last run would come in to score. Tristen Hudson ate up an inning to close the game out, striking out the side.

The Crusaders will take on the winner of Angelo State and West Chester Thursday night.