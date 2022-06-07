Teacher who survived the Texas elementary school shooting says he’ll never forgive law enforcement for delayed response

ABC NEWS– The highly debated topic of gun violence comes after the Uvalde elementary school massacre that killed 19 students, and 2 teachers. ABC News has an exclusive interview with a teacher who survived that mass shooting. He says he’ll never forgive law enforcement for their delayed response, as bipartisan talks continue on further gun reform proposals.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.