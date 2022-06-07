USDA to offer waivers for those on federal WIC benefits to get easier access to baby formula

CNN– Low income families will now have easier access to baby formula amid a nationwide shortage. On Monday, the United States Department of Agriculture announced it is offering waivers so families with federal WIC benefits can access formula that’s not normally available to them.

The products have been imported from other countries as part of Operation Fly Formula, a program the Biden administration launched last month in the wake of a massive recall of Abbott Nutrition baby formula in February.

About half of the infant formula in the U.S. is purchased by those using federal WIC benefits, which allow them to obtain formula for free, but it comes with restrictions on type, size and brand. About 1.2 million infants are part of the program.