CDC: Gun related deaths are number one reason kids, teens most likely to die

(ABC News) — For years, up until 2020 the Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) listed accidents as the leading cause of death among youth..

Now, gun related deaths have skyrocketed to the point where the CDC says it is the number one reason children and teens are most likely to die.

that also includes gun suicides.

ABC’s Morgan Norwood has more on the alarming statistic and the calls for prevention from health leaders.