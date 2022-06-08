Columbia man accused of attempted murder arrested

Image: Christopher Gadson Courtesy of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man they say beat another man so badly, the victim is still suffering from his injuries months later. According to CPD, 60 year old Christopher Gadson was involved in a fight back on March 4, 2022 . Investigators say the two men knew each other.

Police say Gadson is accused of hitting a man with a brick and then kicking him in the head repeatedly.

Columbia Police say the attack was so severe, the victim is still suffering from severe head trauma more than three months after the altercation. Gadson who has been charged with Attempted Murder is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.