CPD investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Officers say they were called to Prisma Health Richland for reports of a gunshot victim. According to authorities, the investigation led them to a home on Spalding Avenue, where officers processed the scene.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old. Here's preliminary info regarding the incident.https://t.co/kuDp5BjfrC — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 8, 2022

Investigators say they preliminary information suggests the female went to the home and began arguing with a male acquaintance when the shooting occurred. Police say they detained the male at the scene and brought him to headquarters for questioning before he was released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.