CPD: Man accused of burglarizing two businesses in the same day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers arrested a 27-year-old man accused of burglarizing two businesses in the same day. Police say Anthony Bockus is charged with second degree burglary, malicious injury to real property and petit larceny.

According to investigators, Bockus is accused of waiting inside the Walmart on Harbison Boulevard after hours and stealing multiple long guns on Tuesday. Officers say Bockus was later captured overnight near a convenience store on Piney Grove Road, where officers recovered the stolen guns.

He's accused of committing not one but two burglaries in the same day. #ColumbiaPDSC officers arrested him shortly after the crimes. Learn more about the allegations against Anthony Bockus, here:https://t.co/azK1U2aE0R pic.twitter.com/wX9hjh61Cc — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 8, 2022

Also on Tuesday, police say Bockus is accused of breaking into Love Buick GMC on Saturn Parkway and stealing key fobs for multiple vehicles. Authorities say he is charged with second degree burglary, malicious injury to real property and grand larceny.

Authorities say he will be housed at the Lexington County Detention Center.