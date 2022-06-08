RCSD investigating attempted apartment break-in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are investigating an attempted break-in at an apartment in the 1200 block of Polo Road Tuesday.

According to the incident report, a woman said she heard a noise at her door and checked her Ring doorbell camera to find a subject trying to break into her apartment. According to investigators, the victim screamed and the subject ran off.

Responding deputies say they saw marks around the door that looked as if the subject was attempting to pry the door open.

Video of the incident is available below.

Investigators say they spoke with other residents of the apartment complex who said they did not see anything.