Richland County Coroner releases name of 21-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a 21-year-old woman who was shot and killed Tuesday. The coroner says the victim was Jasmine Gantt, of Columbia.

On Tuesday, Officers with the Columbia Police Department say they were called to Prisma Health Richland for reports of a gunshot victim. According to authorities, the investigation led them to a home on Spalding Avenue, where officers processed the scene.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old. Here's preliminary info regarding the incident.https://t.co/kuDp5BjfrC — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 8, 2022

Investigators say they preliminary information suggests the female went to the home and began arguing with a male acquaintance when the shooting occurred. Police say they detained the male at the scene and brought him to headquarters for questioning before he was released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.