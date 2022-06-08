RISING GAS PRICES: Midlands residents continue to see increases at the pump

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Gas prices continue to rise here in the Midlands. Also, what you see on the Gas Buddy app may be lower than the actual price at the pump due to recent price hikes.

It seems that most Midlands residents are feeling the strain of high gas prices on their budget, including Columbia College student Zoe Mills.

“A lot of my money does go to gas,” Mills said. “It takes out what we put money into a lot of the time.”

She says it has affected how much she drives and others say the same.

“A lot of our friends used to get together a bunch, but now it’s less because of gas prices,” Mills said. “We’ll all meet once a week, instead of all the time. We also do a lot of carpooling because of gas.”

“I don’t drive as much as I usually do,” said Blythewood resident Dorian Jackson. “Gas prices are going up so you have to calm down with the driving.”

Jackson says he chose the Exxon in Blythewood due to convenience, but might look around elsewhere in the future.

“I gas close to my house, but I should have looked to see if there was anywhere cheaper,” Jackson said. “To be honest, I don’t think there’s anywhere near my house that is too much cheaper than what it is right now.”

He says there is a price that is too high to pay for gas and it might not be too far off in the distance.

“We’re at 4.49 a gallon for regular. I’d say 5 dollars or 5 dollars and 30 cents a gallon is where I’d just say ‘Pick me up,’ Jackson said.

“I will not put a single drop of gas in my car if it reaches 9 dollars a gallon,” Mills said. “I will invest in a bike, scooter or horse before I put 9 dollars a gallon into my take.”

The $4.49 a gallon they paid is lower than the Columbia average of $4.54.

The lowest we found on Wednesday was $4.34 a gallon at the Sam’s Club on Harbison Boulevard.

“I check other prices, but this is the cheapest. That’s why I come here,” said Columbia resident Ethel Commander.

The lowest number you’ll see at a gas station in Columbia is 3.99 at the Citgo on Hunt Club Road. However, currently at the pumps, there is no gas.

“I usually try to keep about half a tank. That way when I pull up I only have to put half a tank to fill it back up,” Commander said.

Even with a Sam’s Club membership that lets her enjoy a lower gas price, she keeps a close watch on how much she puts into the tank.

One Exxon gas station on Shakespeare Road has seen gas prices rise from $4.19 to $4.49 over the course of just over 24 hours.