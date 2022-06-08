Town of Springdale PD: Man arrested after trying to run over officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Springdale say a man tried to run over one of their officers.

Investigators say the officer attempted to pull over a car driven by Shamard Atkins that had been reported stolen. Police say Atkins waited until the officer got out of his car when he drove at the officer, hitting him and knocking him to the ground. Atkins was arrested after a short chase by the City of Cayce Police Department.

Officials say the officer sustained minor injuries.

He is charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to property between $2,000 and $10,000, possession of a stolen vehicle over $2,000, failure to stop for blue lights 2nd offense and subsequent, driving under suspension 3rd offense and subsequent, habitual offender and reckless driving.

Authorities say Atkins will face additional charges from the City of Cayce Police Department.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.