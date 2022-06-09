Abbott and the FDA warned twice about issues at formula plant before recall

CNN– We have new information on complaints about the plant at the center of the massive baby formula recall. Abbott Nutrition and the Food and Drug Administration were warned twice about issues at the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan, a year before the recall.

A former employee at the plant filed a complaint in February 2021, and a source says it was passed on to the FDA shortly after that. Until now, officials have only discussed an earlier complaint from October 2021.

Abbott is defending itself, saying it submitted a formal response to the February complaint within a few months of it being filed, and said it wasn’t able confirm the allegations.

The FDA has acknowledged the questions surrounding the timeline but wouldn’t get into specifics about the February complaint.

The Sturgis plant started producing baby formula again this weekend.