SCDEW: Increase in first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports an increase in the number of South Carolinians filing first time unemployment insurance claims in the state.

State employment officials say 2,054 South Carolinians filed for first-time unemployment benefits. Just last week, claims fell to under 1,700 claims, the least amount of claims reported since the beginning of April.

Richland County had the second-highest total of claims this week, at 167.

More 986,000 South Carolinians have now claimed unemployment since March 2020.

To see the full dashboard from SCDEW, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.