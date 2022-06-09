Schattdecor expanding operations in Lexington County, creating 23 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for a job in the Midlands, an international and family-owned decor printing company is expanding in Lexington County. The $21 million investment from Schattdecor will create 23 new jobs in the area.

“Schattdecor is proud to announce the expansion at our Lexington facility as we grow to meet global demand. The positive manufacturing environment in South Carolina motivated Schattdecor to focus our development efforts in North America toward Lexington. We are excited to be part of this community and look forward to a long future of further investment and cooperation,” said Schattdecor President Flavio Nunes.

Located on Zenker Road in Lexington, the expansion will include the addition of a new production line and mixing plant to accommodate more capacity due to increased demand.

“Today’s announcement is a big win for Lexington County and all of South Carolina. Schattdecor’s expansion proves that South Carolina is a place for international businesses to find continued success. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October of 2023.

If you’re interested in working for Schattdecor, visit the company’s careers page.