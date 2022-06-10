Charles Austin named new chief at Orangeburg DPS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a familiar face as the new top cop in the City of Orangeburg. Charles Austin was introduced as the new police chief Friday, after formerly serving as the interim director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

While serving as interim, officials say Chief Austin began reorganizing the department, and he is working to expand the recruitment program.

Chief Austin says the community deserves the best safety practices, and he can help implement that.

Chief Austin previously served as the first African American chief of police for the City of Columbia from 1990-2001.