CPD kicks off ‘Fan the Heat’ program

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We have already started to see some summer like temperatures this Spring and the hottest days are still ahead of us.

The ABC Columbia News weather team has been monitoring the expected highs for the upcoming week and say we are inching closer to the possibility of record highs. In fact, we could see some triple digit temperatures next week.

With that in mind, the Columbia Police Department wants to make sure that people are staying as cool as possible with the start of their ‘Fan the Heat’ program.

CPD says they are accepting donations of fans to add to the large donation of fans they were able to get from Walmart. Still, those fans may not out last the need and police are asking you to consider helping your neighbors by making a contribution of either fans or air conditioning units to help those in need.

With temps expected to reach triple digits next week, please consider making a donation to the #ColumbiaPDSC #FantheHeat Program. Sending our gratitude to ⁦@Walmart⁩ on Forest Drive for the HUGE donation of fans & AC units. More info: https://t.co/ZwzxjBEZhm pic.twitter.com/fD2XZ4iVgr — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 10, 2022

The ‘Fan the Heat’ program has been helping keep Columbia residents cool since it started back in 1995. This year officials say the program will run through Labor Day, which is September 5th. You can make a donation at one of the locations listed below.