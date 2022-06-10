Fairfield County Coroner releases name of man who passed away after crash on I-77

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill says a passenger involved in a wreck on I-77 in May has succumbed to his injuries. The coroner says 65-year-old Adolph J. Lynch passed away Thursday after sustaining injuries in the crash on May 26.

Investigators say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was taken by EMS to Prisma Health Richland Memorial.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.