Good Vibes Paint & Sip opening its doors in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Supporting individuals’ mental health and wellness by unleashing your creativity. That’s the goal behind a new business that just opened their doors in the City of Columbia. Good Vibes Paint & Sip held a ribbon cutting event this afternoon, alongside Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other city officials.

The event venue is promoting a fun and unique way to recreate a featured painting with friends, family or colleagues. Officials says it’s okay if you’ve never painted anything but your walls, there’s no experience necessary and the only requirement is to have fun!

Good Vibes Paint & Sip is located at 2510 Main Street in Columbia.