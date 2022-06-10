Horry Co. dog found in trash compactor, police looking for individual

The Horry County Police Department said it needs the public’s help identifying an individual after a dog was found in a trash compactor on Thursday.

Officers said the dog was found at the recycling center on Jones Road, they said they believe the dog was placed there between 3:00 p.m. and 3:17 p.m.

Police said they are seeking to identify a white woman who was at the recycling center at the time.

She is described as 5’7″ weighs around 240 pounds, wearing jean shorts and a light shirt.

They said she was driving a black truck and wearing her hair pulled back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County Police at 843-248-1520 or the crime tips hotline at 843-915-8477.