Irmo PD warns shoppers after two reported purse thefts at Walmart on Dutch Fork Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Irmo are warning shoppers to be on the lookout for thieves in the parking lot at the Walmart on Dutch Fork Road.

Police say they have two reports of purse thefts over the past two weeks. In both incidents, the thieves nabbed the purses from the victim’s shopping carts while they were unloading groceries in the parking lot.

Police advise shoppers not to leave personal belongings unattended in a shopping cart, even while unloading your groceries, and to remain aware of your surroundings.

If you have any information about the thefts, call the Irmo Police Department at 803-785-2521.