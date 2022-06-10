Latest formula shipment arrives in the U.S.

CNN– 110,000 pounds of infant formula arrived in Texas Thursday. The massive Nestle infant nutrition delivery is part of an Operation Fly Formula flight that originated in Cologne, Germany. It’s enough for 1.6 million eight ounce bottles of baby formula.

This is the third Operation Fly Formula flight to land in the United States. It comes as new information surfaced about Abbott Nutrition that says both Abbott and the Food and Drug Administration were warned twice about issues at the plant in Sturgis, Michigan a year before the recall.