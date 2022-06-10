RCSD provides update on chase that led to crash at Two Notch and West Beltline

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a chase that led to a crash at Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard Thursday.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle when the driver took off and eventually crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard. Investigators say four juvenile passengers were in the car, and all of them were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries. Authorities say one of the passengers was significantly injured.

Officials say the driver, a 15-year-old boy, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and siren resulting in great bodily injury, reckless driving, possession of stolen motor vehicle, unlawful carrying pistol and possession of handgun under 18.

Authorities say he was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.