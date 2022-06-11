Overturned tractor trailer and load spill in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, an overturned tractor trailer and load spill has traffic blocked for a significant time.

Officials say people traveling through Little Mountain, Pomaria, and Prosperity should expect high volumes of traffic moving west. Traffic in east bound lanes are slowed and west bound traffic is being diverted onto Exit 85/SC 202 onto US 176 and US 76.

Little Mountain Fire/Rescue, Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol, SCDOT and Construction are all working to make flows easier.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office recommends using caution and avoid the area if possible.